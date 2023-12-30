Tnf LLC Sells 3,743 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Tnf LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 56.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 53.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of HYT stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

