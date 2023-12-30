Tnf LLC Sells 450 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Tnf LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

