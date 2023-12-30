Tnf LLC Sells 46,842 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tnf LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,842 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tnf LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $104.92 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $105.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

