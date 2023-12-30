Tnf LLC Sells 8,431 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tnf LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average is $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

