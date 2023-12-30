Tnf LLC Takes $6.28 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Tnf LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tnf LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,492,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,323,000 after purchasing an additional 322,480 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after buying an additional 3,234,181 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,555,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after buying an additional 741,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,784,000 after buying an additional 141,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,032,000 after acquiring an additional 698,571 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO opened at $50.47 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.