Tnf LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Tnf LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $143.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.48. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $144.72. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.