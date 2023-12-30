Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Holdings Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its position in Toll Brothers by 7.5% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 2,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $102.79 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $49.64 and a one year high of $105.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,273 shares of company stock worth $2,112,723. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

