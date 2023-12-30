TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.91.

BLD stock opened at $374.61 on Tuesday. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $155.35 and a twelve month high of $382.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.98 and a 200 day moving average of $278.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TopBuild by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 5.1% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 0.5% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

