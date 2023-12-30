Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.45

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.45 and traded as high as $35.06. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 22,958 shares.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,341.47%.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 494,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 166,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

