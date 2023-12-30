Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.45

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.45 and traded as high as $35.06. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 22,958 shares.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,341.47%.
Institutional Trading of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
