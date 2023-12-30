Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.57

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and traded as high as $14.03. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 36,343 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 208,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 26,347 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 73.2% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 162,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 68,507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

