Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.57

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and traded as high as $14.03. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 36,343 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
