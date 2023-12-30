Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Short Interest Update

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBEGF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 115,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,281. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Touchstone Exploration has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.15.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

