Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Short Interest Update

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBEGF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 115,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,281. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Touchstone Exploration has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.15.
Touchstone Exploration Company Profile
