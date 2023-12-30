Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys 110 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM remained flat at $94.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,230,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133,137. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.36. The stock has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

