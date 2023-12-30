Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys 828 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 1.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.04. 2,295,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,085. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.