Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys 828 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 1.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.
Duke Energy Price Performance
Shares of DUK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.04. 2,295,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,085. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Featured Stories
