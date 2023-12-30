Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 2.0% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,994. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.52 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

