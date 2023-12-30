Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $594,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $62.66. 1,565,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,780. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

