Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $73,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EFAV stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.34. The company had a trading volume of 606,391 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.