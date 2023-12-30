Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $75.10. 1,326,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

