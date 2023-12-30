Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $215.88. 1,584,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 141.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.77 and its 200 day moving average is $186.62.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

