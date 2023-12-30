Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after acquiring an additional 394,797 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

WMT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,316,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,567. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.44 and a 200 day moving average of $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,985,403 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.