Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 125 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $545.17. 398,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $551.91. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.04.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

