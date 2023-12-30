Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 239 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,944,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $728,869,000 after acquiring an additional 70,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.83. 851,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,556. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

