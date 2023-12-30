Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 249 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.35. The company had a trading volume of 703,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,926. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

