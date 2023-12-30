Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Trims Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Clorox were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after buying an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,149,000 after buying an additional 93,018 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,878,000 after buying an additional 124,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $142.59. The company had a trading volume of 771,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,923. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.19. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.53.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

