Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,100,000 after buying an additional 1,861,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after buying an additional 2,096,705 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,688,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,539. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.58%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

