Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Sells $33,287.15 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $33,287.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 691,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,910.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Erik Hellum sold 31,182 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $342,066.54.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Erik Hellum sold 6,915 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $74,543.70.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Erik Hellum sold 3,286 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $36,146.00.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $10.54 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

Townsquare Media last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

