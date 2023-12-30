Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 27,551 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,311% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,952 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,893,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 165.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $108.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

