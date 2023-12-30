Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.25

Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Trimedyne Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25.
About Trimedyne
Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.
