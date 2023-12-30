Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.65

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and traded as high as $8.76. Trinseo shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 319,886 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSE. StockNews.com raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Trinseo from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSE

Trinseo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $294.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 100.16% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Trinseo by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 37,379 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 26.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 70,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Trinseo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.