TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.68

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and traded as high as $3.62. TrueCar shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 131,845 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRUE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.56.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar during the third quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in TrueCar by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 15,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

