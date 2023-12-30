Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 2,878 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 320,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 538,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 498,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,172 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.