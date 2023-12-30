Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 388 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 72.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,261,000 after purchasing an additional 213,848 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $460.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.27. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $287.49 and a 12-month high of $464.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.93.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

