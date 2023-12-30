Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 5,055 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $93.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.