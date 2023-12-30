Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG stock opened at $2,284.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,162.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2,023.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,348.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Wedbush downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,188.19.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

