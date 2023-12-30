Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys Shares of 3,790 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,718 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,336 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,345,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.20.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

