Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 56,378 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $157.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

