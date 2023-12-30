Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $36,000 Position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in DarioHealth were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,281,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 258,376 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 55,704 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. DarioHealth Corp. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $6.78.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 136.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

