Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $456,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,473,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 11,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $468.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $470.03 and its 200-day moving average is $453.95. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $547.80.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.25.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

