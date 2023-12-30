Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $499,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Southern were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

