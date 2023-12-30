Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $742,000 Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV opened at $73.64 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

