Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

