Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $221,000 in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $83.77 and a 12-month high of $105.85. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.03.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.