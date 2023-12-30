Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $223,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $440.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $443.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $405.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

