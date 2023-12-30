Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $410.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The company has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.