Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 238 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Biogen were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Down 0.7 %

BIIB opened at $258.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.04.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush reduced their target price on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.