Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 663 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

