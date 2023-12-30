Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 84 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $299.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $331.82.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

