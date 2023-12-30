Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 970 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.89.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

