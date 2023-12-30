Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Takes $347,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $127.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $129.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average is $113.60.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

