Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,166 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in FedEx by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP lifted its holdings in FedEx by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,905,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $252.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.55 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

