Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $136.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.79.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $4,753,653. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

